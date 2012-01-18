

Jan. 18, 2012 TV Technology Online Index



NEWS

TV Antennas Thrive in a Down Economy, by Bob Kovacs

The Final Cut, by Oliver Peters

Broadcasters Strike Dyle Mobile DTV Deal with MetroPCS

China Adds 3DTV, France Drops It

LightSquared Seeks Spectrum Rights

Streamlining News Production, by Steve Krant

Powering Up with New Batteries, Portable Lighting, by Craig Johnston

Graphics for 3DTV: Are We There Yet?, by James Careless

Digital Journal: Preparing for the IP Transition, by Bill Hayes

The Changing Face of Audio Routing, by Steve Harvey





INSIGHT

MCADAMS ON:Mobile Me, Baby, by Deborah D. McAdams

AUDIO BY DESIGN:Avoiding Built-in Equipment Noise Problems, by Mary Gruszka

MULTISCREEN VIEWS:Cost is Key in Zuiker’s Digital Agenda, by Gary Arlen

THE MASKED ENGINEER:FCP: Telling Tales of Lost Love, by Mario Orazio





EQUIPMENT REVIEWS

Panasonic AG-AC160 Camcorder, by Ned Soltz

DSC Labs Chroma DuMonde Camera Alignment Chart, by Joey Gill

K-Tek’s Norbert Sport, by Carl Mrozek