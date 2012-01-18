Jan. 18, 2012 TV Technology Online Index
NEWS
TV Antennas Thrive in a Down Economy, by Bob Kovacs
The Final Cut, by Oliver Peters
Broadcasters Strike Dyle Mobile DTV Deal with MetroPCS
China Adds 3DTV, France Drops It
LightSquared Seeks Spectrum Rights
Streamlining News Production, by Steve Krant
Powering Up with New Batteries, Portable Lighting, by Craig Johnston
Graphics for 3DTV: Are We There Yet?, by James Careless
Digital Journal: Preparing for the IP Transition, by Bill Hayes
The Changing Face of Audio Routing, by Steve Harvey
INSIGHT
MCADAMS ON:Mobile Me, Baby, by Deborah D. McAdams
AUDIO BY DESIGN:Avoiding Built-in Equipment Noise Problems, by Mary Gruszka
MULTISCREEN VIEWS:Cost is Key in Zuiker’s Digital Agenda, by Gary Arlen
THE MASKED ENGINEER:FCP: Telling Tales of Lost Love, by Mario Orazio
EQUIPMENT REVIEWS
Panasonic AG-AC160 Camcorder, by Ned Soltz
DSC Labs Chroma DuMonde Camera Alignment Chart, by Joey Gill
K-Tek’s Norbert Sport, by Carl Mrozek
