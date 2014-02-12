Italy's Start S.r.l. Selects Pablo Rio

NEWBURY, U.K.—Italian production and post-production company, Start S.r.l., has purchased a Quantel Pablo Rio 2KO color correction and finishing system to enhance its post-production workflow. The Pablo Rio will be primarily used for television promotions and corporate advertising. Equipped with a Neo Nano control panel, the system is being supplied by Quantel reseller partner, Mediacom Digital Evolution.



Start S.r.l. was founded in 1998 and provides DI, conforming, color grading, special effects, motion graphics and editing services to feature films, television programs and advertising promos; Start S.r.l. also specialises in multimedia and virtual reality applications. The post house has worked with customers including Ducati, Mediaset and Sony and leading directors, including Amos Gitai and Silvio Soldini; three films post produced at Start S.r.l. have featured at the Venice International Film Festival.

