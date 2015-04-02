Iraqi Media Network Chooses Imagine Communications for HD Channels

DUBAI—Imagine Communications announced the implementation of a new master control system at the Iraqi Media Network, the national broadcaster in Iraq. The installation of channel playout and content management solutions allows IMN to deliver two new HD channels—Al Iraqiya News and Al Iraqiya Turkmen, a specialist service for the Turkmen community in Iraq — as well as boost workflow efficiency and productivity.



The expanded capabilities are additions to the multiple channels, including specialist sport, religious and entertainment television services, the network already broadcasts using Imagine Communications equipment. The turnkey solutions, implemented in conjunction with local systems integrator AV Solutions, included systems design, engineering planning, product procurement and project management services to complete the installation at IMN’s Baghdad-based headquarters.



The new installation combines Nexio AMP transmission servers, Nexio Farad high-performance, scalable, online storage, and Platinum signal routing and distribution solutions, all under the control of ADC channel playout automation. The tightly integrated deployment provides a seamless, end-to-end media playout and content management platform with abundant bandwidth and storage support to meet the demanding workflow requirements at IMN. The deployment also provides the agility needed to enable seamless enhancements and expansion for additional services in a dynamic and changing media and business landscape.



Al Iraqiya News went live in summer 2014 while Al Iraqiya Turkmen went live in December 2014.



