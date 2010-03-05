Iraqi Media Network adds more graphics punch to new Baghdad HD studio

Iraqi Media Network (IMN), an Iraqi government-funded news and entertainment network, has deployed Pixel Power Clarity 5000 broadcast graphics technology for its new HD studio facilities in Baghdad.

The newly installed dual-channel, HD Clarity 5000 will support the network’s HD production needs, including news, sports, studio requirements and playout. It joins six other Clarity graphics system added over the past two years.

The system can interface directly with MOS-based newsroom systems, automation systems and other critical infrastructure to ensure a seamless workflow for any application IMN requires. With Clarity graphics deployed throughout its operations, IMN has established a flexible pool of networked graphics resources that can be configured and applied as needed.

While the latest Clarity 5000 is primarily intended for HD, each channel can be separately configured for SD if needed and can even support HD and SD simultaneously within a single system.

Sony Professional Solutions Middle East integrated the equipment into a larger installation through ITECO Broadcast, its authorized reseller for Iraq. The new studio is scheduled to go online during the first quarter of 2010.