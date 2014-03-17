Internet Initiative Japan, DivX Plan First Live Stream Using DivX Live With HEVC

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — Rovi Corp. announced that Internet Initiative Japan Inc., is collaborating with DivX and Elemental Technologies to deliver a public use of real-time DivX Live streaming in HD 720p resolution using HEVC/H.265. DivX Live is MPEG-DASH compliant, offers support for H.264 and HEVC, and is designed for resolutions up to 4K with video delivery to a wide range of multi-screen devices, including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, set-top boxes and smart TVs.



Online viewers will have the opportunity to experience DivX Live streaming as part of DivX’s support of a classical music concert “Tokyo-HARUSAI Marathon Concert vol.4 The Life of Richard Strauss – Celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Composer's Birth,” airing on March 23, 2014. DivX Live incorporates support for HEVC to enable a new generation of TV Everywhere streaming services that can provide access to linear programming and live-event broadcasting. Elemental provides the Elemental Live real-time HEVC/H.265 encoder with support for DivX Live profiles. Expected to be broadly available later this year, DivX Live is also being developed to provide an advanced feature set with support for multi-language subtitles and audio tracks, trick-play track for smooth fast forward and rewind and flexible ad-insertion.



Airing on March 23, the concert is part of one of Japan’s largest music events, “Spring Festival in Tokyo 2014” and is scheduled to be available on its microsite (http://www.harusailive.jp/) and across multiple screens. DivX and Elemental plan to provide technical support to IIJ for the HEVC-enabled portion of the broadcast which will involve Elemental Live delivering DivX Live HEVC/H.265 profiles compliant with MPEG-DASH and the DivX Web Player software for Windows and Mac.