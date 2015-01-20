IK Multimedia iRig Mic Field Ships

MODENA, ITALY—IK Multimedia announced it’s shipping iRig Mic Field, a stereo digital microphone for audio and video field recording on iPhone, iPad or iPod touch—including the new iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3.



iRig Mic Field attaches via Lightning connector and features two cardioid electret condenser capsules, 24-bit audiophile-grade A/D converter (with 44.1/48kHz sample rate), 115 dB maximum SPL rating and built-in low-noise, high-definition preamp. It’s 90-degree rotatable with two lock positions, features thumbwheel gain control, an audio-out jack and a multi-color LED input level indicator.



immediate stereo recording, an update to IK’s iRig Recorder app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch will soon be available to fully support iRig Mic Field. iRig Recorder lets users quickly record, edit, process and share their audio, thanks to its intuitive GUI, 8 intelligent effects processors and sharing capabilities. iRig Mic Field also works seamlessly with a variety of apps, including Apple’s GarageBand and iMovie apps, and iOS Voice Memo and Camera.



iRig Mic Field is now available from music and electronics retailers worldwide, and from the IK online store, for $99.99/€79.99, excluding tax.

