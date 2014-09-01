Hybrid TV and FX Design Group Team up at IBC 2014

Virtual reality and robotics company Hybrid TV has teamed with U.S. design firm, FX Design Group to create designs for the real world of broadcast. Hybrid will feature these all new designs during live demonstrations on both their Krypton (Tracking) and Neon (Trackless) virtual solutions systems, allowing customers to see professionally designed sets in action every half hour during IBC.



One of the benefits of Hybrid's robotic tracking systems is the absence of the need for video and audio delays, known as thezerodelayfeature. This zero delay feature significantly diminishes the workflow complexities associated with some virtual solutions, says Hybrid. Hybrid also provides a set of tools for calibration, which is critical during set up and live production. New this year are a set of Shading Tools with reflection, refraction, and effects, as well as a fully programmable software switcher with DVE with no limitation on the number of channels.



FX Design Group’s design studio delivers scenic solutions that look great in every shot, and provide ways to enhance a brand and provide new storytelling options that grab viewers’ attention and contribute to quality content.



Together, Hybrid and FX will deliver a partnership that creates dynamic designs for both tracking and trackless virtual systems, as well as augmented reality graphics for news, sports, entertainment and corporate applications.



Stand 9.C33