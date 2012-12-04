HBO Studios Goes Live with Xytech’s MediaPulse

Xytech Systems announces that their MediaPulse platform has been launched at HBO Studios in New York. A carefully orchestrated, multi-stage implementation plan, configured to the needs of HBO’s Production Operations at the HBO Studio, preceded the installation. A live deployment was then conducted over one weekend, with all users brought successfully online Monday morning.

For the HBO Studio, MediaPulse provides job management, scheduling, integration to HBO’s accounting system, and notifications throughout the enterprise system.