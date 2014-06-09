German Broadcaster Selects Avid

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid said German public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk has selected Avid solutions to power its post-production workflow. The upgrade empowers Hessischer Rundfunk with the Avid MediaCentral Platform through enhanced collaboration, accelerated production, and producing and distributing content to millions of German citizens via four radio stations and one television channel.



As technology budgets continue to shrink across the globe, broadcasters need to leverage cutting-edge solutions to maximize operational efficiency. By implementing the industry’s most open and tightly integrated workflows, including two System 5 Fusion digital audio mixing consoles and a Pro Tool|HDX system with Interplay integration, Hessischer Rundfunk has streamlined its production and distribution processes.



Before the upgrade, the main production facility was equipped with an aging Studer mixing console. Due to the lack of integration with Hessischer Rundfunk’s audio/visual workstations, flexibility and control were limited. The new System 5 Fusion expandable digital console now lets engineers control content from up to five digital audio workstations using a single control surface, while delivering premium sound quality and performance.



“With S5 Fusion, Interplay, and Pro Tools 11, Avid has established a fully integrated file-based workflow for audio post production,” said Juergen Winkler, head of IT and project management at Hessischer Rundfunk.