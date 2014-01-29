France 24 Signs Broadcast Services Contract With Ericsson

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN—Ericsson and France 24 signed a five-year broadcast services contract effective Jan. 1, 2014, following a tender process conducted by the international channel. France 24 has renewed Ericsson’s playout management mandate and scheduled the deployment of modernized tools, including new control rooms and HD studios. France 24 broadcasts news 24/7 to 250 million homes around the world in French, English and Arabic.



France 24 plans to switch to HD during the second half of the year, which will require a complete overhaul of its five studios and production systems during the months to come. Ericsson has designed a specific training plan that will continue throughout 2014 to ensure its engineers are well acquainted with the new tools.



Ericsson said this contract further strengthens its broadcast services footprint in Europe and France in the field of managed services for television channels.

