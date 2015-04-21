Fox Sports to Use Periscope for NFL Draft Coverage

LOS ANGELES - Fox Sports will be offering a new wayfor fans to access its coverage of next week’s NFL Draft via one of the latest social media apps. Fox Sports has announced that they will incorporate the video streaming app Periscope as part of its live coverage of the 2015 NFL Draft in Chicago.

Periscope is a live streaming app that allows users to shoot videos through the app on their phones or tablets and then distribute them to the world. The videos then remain active for 24 hours for others to view. You can also access and distribute Periscope videos through Twitter, which purchased the live streaming app earlier this year.

Fox Sports will stream its entire live coverage through Periscope via the official Fox Sports Live account. In addition, Fox Sports will make the entirety of their draft coverage available through Fox Sports Go and FoxSports.com. Fox’s NFL Insider Jay Glazer will lead the coverage along with NFL reporter Peter Schrager, college football/draft analyst Joel Klatt and NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

Fox Sports is one of the first major broadcasters to incorporate Periscope into coverage. This comes after other broadcasters have voiced their fears over Periscope and other live streaming apps like it being used for piracy. HBO recently issued take down notices to Periscope users who live-streamed the fifth season premiere of ‘Game of Thrones’ on April 12.

The first round of the 2015 NFL Draft will take place on Thursday, April 30, at 7 p.m. ET at The Plaza at Park Grill in downtown Chicago.