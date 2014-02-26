Exhibitor Viewpoint — Chris Crump, Sr. Dir. of Sales & Mktg., Comrex Corp.

Q. What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2014 NAB Show?



Cloud-based services and continuing improvements to IP delivery methods seem to be a key focus of our industry now. The concept of “TV anytime and anywhere” is spurring lots of new development in delivery and content creation with a push towards interactivity. Anything that manufacturers can do to contribute to the enrichment of the end-user experience (and ultimately to showcase advertisers) will be of interest to attendees… especially if those offerings can enhance multiple methods of delivery such as live, mobile TV, PVR and Internet playback.



Q. What will be your most important product news?



We’d like to think that all of our product news is important! But our core audio and video products will be on display with the introduction of new features that will add both performance and features updates our customers have been requesting. We’ll also offer a “look behind the curtain” at some new technologies that inspire our innovation and that will be driving our development for the coming decades.



Q. How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?



We don’t want to spoil any new product announcements for the attendees prior to the show. But we certainly encourage folks who will be in Las Vegas to visit our booth C2221 to see what we have to offer. We specialize in low-latency, high-quality video and audio delivery over IP and we’ve been specializing in live, full duplex IP content delivery since 2005. Our LiveShot IP Video codec is a camera-mounted codec with a very small footprint that has been delivering big results for our customers. It offers a very unique feature set and a price point far more attractive than some of the backpack solutions that are available.



Q. What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?



Our company was founded in 1961 and we’ve been involved with radio and television broadcasting since our inception. NAB Show is the broadcast show. There has never been any question about our being there. This is a great opportunity for us to meet with our friends and customers from around the world as well as meet new folks who are just getting to know us. As broadcasters ourselves, this is the show we look forward to all year, every year.