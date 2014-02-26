Exhibitor Viewpoint — Carl Clouse – Marketing Director, Hitachi Kokusai Electric America Ltd.

Q. What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2014 NAB Show?



4K/8K displays, compression technology; alternative paths to watching TV (OTT, IPTV, wireless, etc.) and the critical concern by the majority of high-power OTA broadcasters in protecting free OTA TV at all levels. As well, we are keeping an eye on which way the market is leaning with the latest in digital streaming and alternative standards, such as LTE.



Q. What will be your most important product news?



2K/4K/8K TV production cameras, LPTV digital transmitters (high efficiency and low-power, self contained transmission and modulation), further development and announcements in encoding products in other segments, and the addition of newer, complimentary studio and remote control products that meet the operational needs of our customers.



Q. How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?



Hitachi production cameras and the complete lineup of Linear transmitters, exciters and encoders offer cutting-edge technology at affordable prices to meet the stringent business and operational needs of the broadcast market.



Q. What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?



NAB Show is the preeminent event in the broadcast market on a global scale. Everybody and everything is here. It offers broadcasters, producers and production facilities the ability to learn and capture new ideas for today and for the future. In the market today, there are more options available and, seemingly, something new coming about weekly or monthly from either a new market entrant or a leading-edge player. It offers opportunities to not only generate new business opportunities, but to solidify ones already in the works. Last, it sends a message to the market of our intentions to be a leading manufacturer of high-technology products.