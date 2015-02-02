ESPN Launches One Nación Digital

BRISTOL, CONN.—ESPN is launching One Nación, a bilingual website that integrates ESPN content relevant to the U.S. Hispanic sports fan, serving as a hub for English and Spanish-language content available across ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The page will collect stories that are of interest to a bilingual and bicultural audience, giving them easy access to the content, regardless of language.

One Nación also will present original content showcasing ESPN’s bilingual talent and experienced journalists. ESPN Digital media’s Antonietta Collins and ESPN Deportes’ Alfredo Lomeli will serve as hosts, presenting bi-weekly video segments that highlight the latest hot button topics of this diverse audience. All segments will be presented in a mix of both languages.

In addition, One Nación will feature “No Hablo español, “a video series produced from Los Angeles that focuses on the perspectives of second- and third-generation Latinos, with uests from the sports and entertainment industry.

As part of its debut, One Nación will feature a special report about Puerto Rico’s 1995 baseball “Dream Team” which included Roberto Alomar, Bernie Williams and Carmelo Martinez to name a few. The island nation will once again host this year’s Caribbean Series, which began on Feb. 2.

