Ensemble Designs unveils instant HDMI clean switching

When HDMI and SDI signals are used together in a broadcast facility or at a live event, it can be challenging to switch cleanly between video sources.

The new Ensemble Designs BrightEye NXT 410 Clean HDMI Router has built-in clean switches that provide seamless video and audio switching of all sources, including those that are asynchronous.

This new router provides a clean way to integrate a mix of SDI and HDMI cameras and other sources in a live event. Switches are instant, even when using HDMI sources. Pops, glitches and flashes are eliminated with the router's built-in frame syncs. The router's outputs can be fed to projectors, flat screens and production equipment.

The BrightEye Router accepts 3G, HD and SD signals. A signal can come in as HDMI and be output as SDI, and vice versa. The output format follows the inputs. The flexible I/O configuration allows changes to the number of router inputs and outputs providing flexibility that saves time for engineers when setting up a job.

BrightEye NXT 410 has four HDMI inputs; one HDMI output; two dedicated SDI inputs; two dedicated SDI outputs; one flexible SDI port that can be either an input or output; and an SFP (small format pluggable) port that can be fiber or mini BNC, and either inputs or outputs.

See Ensemble Designs at IBC 2013 Stand 8.B91.