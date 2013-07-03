ENCO announces enCaption3

ENCO Systems has released enCaption3, the next generation of its automated live captioning system.

The real-time, live automated captioning system for television broadcasters does not require any voice training. The technology features an enhanced speech recognition engine that delivers closed captions in near real-time with never before seen accuracy.

enCaption3 is available as a monthly lease and is priced based on average hours of use. It does not require any user intervention and captions what is spoken, even if the talent goes off script. ENCO offers enCaption3 in more than 20 different languages.