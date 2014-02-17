Elemental Supports Thai Broadcaster

PORTLAND, ORE.– Elemental Technologies said Thai pay-TV provider TrueVisions is enlarging its existing Elemental installation to power the rapid expansion of its premium high-definition and multiscreen services.

TrueVisions, which has approximately 2 million subscribers, is employing Elemental Live for video processing and delivery of more than 60 channels for multiscreen, including an increased number available in high-quality HD. Elemental is also powering the TrueVisions Anywhere multiscreen service, which enables customers to view content on any mobile device and to personalize their experience with functions including two-hour time-shift, two-day catch-up and on-demand access.