UNC-TV, Public Media North Carolina, is seeking a Director of Engineering Services to lead, coach, schedule, supervise and provide hands on assistance for employees who are part of the Studio Engineering team, including engineering support for productions and production support vehicles, as well as lead the emergency response operation functions for UNC-TV’s PBS Media Services.

Minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in engineering, communications, management, journalism or a field related to the area of assignment with eight to ten years of experience. Master’s degree preferred in related field. All degrees must be received from appropriately accredited institutions.

To apply, please visit: https://uncgacareers.northcarolina.edu/postings/69281

To learn more about UNC-TV, please visit: https://www.unctv.org/. UNC-TV is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer that welcomes all to apply, including protected veterans and individuals with disabilities.