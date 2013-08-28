Digital Rapids StreamZ Live Encoders Power Streaming for nobeo

PASSFIELD, ENGLAND —Digital Rapids announced that German production services provider nobeo GmbH has deployed the Digital Rapids StreamZ Live adaptive streaming encoders for live streaming production both within nobeo’s studios and in the field with nobeo’s new @-car compact production vehicle.



Based in Hurth, Germany, nobeo provides studio production, outside production and post production services, including a fleet of mobile control units and HD outside broadcasting vans. With the development of the new @-car compact production vehicle, nobeo also offers broadcasting for event and business TV plus live online streaming.



One StreamZ Live encoder is deployed in the @-car for live productions from the field, with additional StreamZ Live units in nobeo’s dedicated Internet TV studios for producing live online shows. The encoders transform live high definition source feeds into multiple output streams in a variety of resolutions, bit rates and formats for live OTT delivery as well as creating VoD assets. The most recent systems were acquired through Digital Rapids reseller sono.



StreamZ Live encoders provide superior quality, outstanding reliability and flexible, multiscreen output format support for audience-expanding live streaming applications. Powering applications from online and mobile video to over-the-top services and IPTV, StreamZ Live’s rich output capabilities and adaptive streaming support are ideal for capitalising on today’s lucrative multi-screen content distribution opportunities, allowing content and rights owners to reach viewers on devices from tablets and mobile phones to game consoles, PCs and ‘smart’ TVs.

