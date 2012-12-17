Digigram's AQORD *LINK allows OPAL'TV to offer satellite IP video delivery

Digigram has announced that it has partnered with French satellite service OPAL'TV to provide broadcasters with a complete and cost-effective mobile solution for making live and on-demand video available via high-bandwidth Ka-band satellite link.

OPAL'TV has incorporated a dual-channel AQORD *LINK video encoder/transcoder from Digigram into a lightweight Flypack to enable convenient, reliable, and affordable IP-based delivery of video when terrestrial networks are unavailable.

The AQORD *LINK has been packaged in a Com IP VSAT flypack including an IP modem and retractable satellite dish with automatic positioning capabilities. The Digigram system delivers dual channels of broadcast-quality SD/HD streaming video at data rates of 0.5- to 20Mb/s using MPEG-TS encapsulation. In OPAL'TV tests, the encoder/transcoder's low latency cut transmission times by two or three seconds.

Digigram's AQORD *LINK delivers 99.99 percent operational reliability, and its advanced industrial-grade design ensures the dependable performance and low power consumption so important in mobile systems such as OPAL'TV's flypack.

The compact 1U/19in. rack-mounted AQORD *LINK features an internal 1TB hard drive for storage and 3Gb Ethernet RTP-UDP/IP ports for transmitting/receiving streams in either unicast or multicast. Users can set up and monitor the encoder/transcoder locally through the unit's HMI front panel or remotely via a Web-based interface.