DiGiCo sale illustrates swelling church market expansion

Once a secondary market, an afterthought in the audio industry, houses of worship have grown into a sophisticated base, with audio and video requirements that are, in some cases, on par with the largest live venues in the world.

Jiguchon Chuch, located in Bundang New City, South Korea, installed a DiGiCo SD7 console in 2012. Based on the success of this project, church officials authorized the installation of four SD7 boards in the Manna Methodist Church, also located in Bundang.

With a seating capacity of 4,000, and a weekly attendance of approximately 10,000 worshippers per week, the Manna Methodist Church has a lot on its plate. Services feature a live band, choir, organ, orchestra and a console with a high-input channel count is mandatory. Church services are mixed for delivery on Manna Methodist’s own internet channel.

DiGiCo’s South Korean distributor, Soundus Corporation, supplied and installed the equipment purchased for the Manna Methodist Church job.

“The decision to use DiGiCo consoles was based on the SD7’s ability to handle more than 200 input channels, the dual engine offering stability, reliable redundancy and excellent sound quality,” says Soundus sales manager Byung Chul Park. “The church also needed additional mixing consoles and it was an obvious decision to stay with the same manufacturer.”