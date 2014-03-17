Datos Media Completes New HD Production Center for TBN

MADRID, SPAIN—Datos Media Technologies announced that it completed a major high-definition renovation of the Madrid studio and production center for Trinity Broadcasting Network.



Richard Fleming of TBN Europe noted that the network, founded in 1973 in Los Angeles, has had a broadcast presence in Madrid since the mid-1980s: “Today, TBN’s Madrid facility serves as the premier broadcast hub feeding programming via satellite to TBN networks and affiliates throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.”



The video production equipment integrated into the new studio includes five Sony HXC-D70 cameras with optical links; Canon lenses; Cartoni and Jimmy Jib camera mounts; a Sony MVS-3000 vision switcher; and a Ross XPression HD character generator. The vision mixer incorporates a multiviewer output, which feeds audio and video control room monitors, with file editing completed on Apple computers running Final Cut Pro X.