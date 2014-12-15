Custom Consoles Outfits Sheffield U

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND—Two Custom Consoles Module-R Lite control room desks have been commissioned by the University of Sheffield University as part of its new Broadcast Zone. The new facility was constructed for the Department of Journalism Studies. Both desks are housed in the television production gallery forming part of a production suite which also includes a multi-camera HDTV studio, voiceover booths and radio studio.



A mix-and-matchable control room furniture system, the Custom Consoles Module-R product range allows desks to be configured to meet specific shapes and dimensions from a selection of pods, base sections, 19-inch rack housings, worktops, end-panel modules and legs. Coordinated desk pods are available as single-bay sections with up 10U chassis capacity. Module-R Lite is identical in design to that standard Module-R range but based on 930 mm front-to-back rather than 1,200 mm front-to-back desk dimensions.

