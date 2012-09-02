Current Media chooses BroadView to upgrade programming and scheduling system

The Current Media television and online network, has selected BroadView Software’s media management system for a major programming/scheduling system upgrade.

Current chose BroadView for its simplicity of operation and comprehensive toolset including both linear and non-linear scheduling. Beyond great functionality, BroadView offered Current a close working relationship as a technology partner who will help them optimise their competitiveness.

Current’s need to seek out new media management tools had become clear by 2011. Since launching in 2005, Current recently refocussed its’ brand which included a shift from short-form program segments to long-form programs. The in-house tools developed to suit the early needs of the company had become cumbersome and inefficient. The search for new systems went forward at NAB 2011. Current Media’s Broadview installation is expected to complete by Fall 2012.