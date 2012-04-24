Clear-Com introduces Tempest2400 Masterbelt at 2012 NAB

Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, announced at NAB 2012 the Tempest®2400 MasterBelt digital wireless intercom.

Ideal for mobile productions, the Tempest2400 MasterBelt offers all the advanced features, reliability and robustness of the Tempest2400 rack-mount BaseStation, including the new version 3.0 features, in a compact, portable and easy-to-deploy package that can be conveniently worn on the hip.

The Tempest2400 MasterBelt provides mobile broadcasters the ability to coordinate and communicate hands-free within the form of a Tempest2400 BeltStation. The MasterBelt can be paired with any standard Tempest2400 CP-222 two-channel BeltStation to create a full-featured two-channel system in the 2.4GHz band. The MasterBelt itself also functions as a BeltStation allowing up to six full-duplex wireless users to be in communications.

Designed to be comfortable, rugged and robust, the MasterBelt Station and all Tempest BeltStations can operate in harsh weather conditions and are protected by a durable, weather-resistant ABS co-polymer blend with a high performance polyurethane overmold. The MasterBelt is provided with a rechargeable Li-Polymer battery capable of up to eight hours of operation or can be powered by three Standard AA Alkaline batteries as backup, providing four hours of operations.

Tempest2400 operates in 80MHz of spectrum in the 2.4GHz ISM frequency band. Tempest wireless systems will not interfere with traditional wireless microphone, IFB or in-ear monitor systems that operate in the UHF TV band. Because of Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (FHSS) technology, the Tempest system does not compete with signals from other 2.4GHz wireless devices, minimizing frequency coordination and enabling flawless performance. Further, with state-of-the-art Redundant Data Transmit (2xTX), which sends each packet of audio data twice on different frequencies, the system ensures uninterrupted audio communications.

Similar to all Tempest systems the Tempest MasterBelt offers three modes of operations: Normal, Shared and Split. Because the MasterBelt can also function as a BeltStation, up to six full-duplex wireless users can be in communication in Normal mode. In Shared mode, an unlimited number of wireless users can listen while five have PTT capability. In Split mode, four wireless users are full-duplex talk while an unlimited number may listen. The ‘fifth user slot’ is an unlimited single-channel shared between the users with momentary talk buttons only.