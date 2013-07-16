Cellebrite selected to deliver mobile phone diagnostics in MetroPCS stores nationwide

Cellebrite, provider of mobile data transfer solutions, recently announced that it has been selected to deliver its Cellebrite Touch mobile phone diagnostics solution to MetroPCS stores. The solution is among the first of its kind in North America, providing agents with the ability to quickly “detect and correct” mobile phone issues in the store as part of a suite of applications designed to optimize wireless retail operations.



The diagnostics solution enables the immediate identification and resolution of simple mobile device faults in stores by existing retail agents. Previously, mobile phone diagnostics involved a time- and resource-consuming work cycle that required faulty mobile phones to be sent to an off-site repair center.

Diagnostics capabilities also address several of the most common issues faced by mobile phone users including screen freezing, battery, connectivity and vibration.