CBS' new Media Distribution Center (MDC) in New York City replaces aging, tape-based legacy equipment in the current Broadcast Origination Center (BOC) with HD digital file server-based scheduling and playout technologies. The MDC handles up to 80 inbound feeds and 18 outbound network feeds for program playout to U.S. affiliates. Fiber and satellite links connect the 19,735sq-ft facility to CBS Television City in Los Angeles, where scripted programs are prepared for air and disaster recovery operations are located. The MDC integrates live news and distributes live sports programs with regionalization as required and can support content for new media platforms such as CBS Sportsline, mobile TV applications and VOD services.

Key objectives focused on automating and streamlining the workflow for scheduling and playout operations and minimizing the potential for errors. CBS turned to Pilat Media's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) for media management, program content scheduling and in-house technical facility scheduling.

By integrating its centralized, TV network enterprise-wide database and exploiting its integration capabilities with other systems, IBMS helps the MDC run at peak efficiency. Support for CBS' legacy systems enabled IBMS to provide a smooth, progressive migration path to MDC functionality. Broadcast-relevant data flows into the IBMS system from a wide variety of interfaces. Commercial and promo information are received from the CBS sales system. Program format and timing information are entered into IBMS. The system also takes in data from a separate sales traffic system for The CW Network.

Media management is helping CBS migrate to a tapeless environment. The system processes acquisitions, logging the details of material received into the system and manages ingest of that material to servers. It also manages the MDC tape libraries within a single integrated environment.