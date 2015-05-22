CBC New Media Redesigns WRALSportsFan.com App

RALEIGH, N.C. – CBC New Media’s WRALSportsFan.com App is ready to take the field with its brand new redesign for Androids and iPhones. Available for free on Apple iTunes and the Google Play stores, the new version of mobile app provides coverage of local sports.

Starting with a new splash screen, the home screen was redesigned to make it easier to navigate, with a live scoreboard immediately available. Other new features include live streaming and on-demand podcasts from The Fan, The Buzz and The Ticket, sports headlines at a glance, one-click access to audio and video interviews from WRAL Sports and push alerts for breaking stories and updates. The app also allows users to customize to get their team’s news and scores first.

Users with the previous version of the WRALSportsFan.com mobile app will be able to download the new version from their device.

CBC New Media Group is owned by Capitol Broadcasting Company and based in Raleigh, N.C.