Broadcast Engineering 10th Annual Excellence Award Entry

Welcome to the tenth annual Excellence Awards!

Get your telco, cable, broadcast, production facility and products the attention they deserve. The Excellence Awards contest honors new facilities, recognizing innovation, high-quality design and construction.

This is a unique opportunity to have your facility highlighted in the December issue of Broadcast Engineering's Digital Reference Guide. Each nominated facility is featured with a full-page, custom story - complete with photos and listings of your design team and the key products used in the project.

From these entries, Broadcast Engineering readers select the winning facilities in each of the eight categories. The winners are announced in a multi-page Special Report inside the March 2011 issue.

Winning facilities also receive yearlong exposure on our high-traffic Web site.

Entry forms and materials are due October 15, 2010.

Please contact Angela Snell, associate editor, with any questions at 913-967-1763 or angela.snell@penton.com.

Don't wait. Get your facility and staff the accolades they deserve. Enter now!

For more information, visit http://broadcastengineering.com.

Awards TimetableEntry forms and materials due

- October 15, 2010Nominees announced/Readers vote

- December 2010Winners announced

- March 2011 issue of Broadcast EngineeringDownload the Entry Form

© 2010 Penton Media, Inc.