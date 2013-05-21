Bannister Lake and Compix partner for social media integration

Bannister Lake recently integrated the Compix SocialBrander with its BL TweetOut Nano. The resulting system cost-efficiently marries professional branding and content management to create a customizable social media tool that enhances the viewing experience.

Social media messages can be completely customized with an existing on-air style and can even include sponsors’ logos and taglines to provide new station/network advertising opportunities.

This partnership combines the branding capabilities and customizable template support available in the Compix SocialBrander with the comprehensive search tools in BL TweetOut — including hashtags, keywords and mentions — as well as localization options to return results in any language.