Anevia and Conax Partner for OTT Deployments

PARIS and OSLO, NORWAY—Anevia announced a new collaboration with Conax, pairing Anevia’s ViaMotion Plus and CDN systems with the Conax Contego Unite content protection platform.



Conax said it protects content for over 380 pay-TV operators, representing 140 million households in 85 countries around the globe. Conax Contego Unite is a multiscreen platform developed for premium content, service and device protection. The combination of its multiCA/DRM, united back-end system and secure clients is said to create a seamless multiscreen experience for both set-top-boxes and devices.

