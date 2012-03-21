AETA Launches Scoopy+ With LTE

At NAB 2012, AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS will launch an enhanced version of Scoopy+, the company's class-leading multitasking portable codec, with new support for the LTE standard.

AETA's Scoopy+ is the industry's first portable professional audio hardware codec to support HD Voice (7kHz), and now the addition of LTE provides a significant performance improvement and important alternative to congested 3G networks. With support for LTE, Scoopy+ achieves up to 100Mb/s for download and 50Mb/s for upload, with lower latency for better performance during live transmissions, and better coverage in rural areas by using lower frequencies in the 800MHz band. Scoopy+ also now includes IPv6 support for further ease of use.

LTE is the newest standard for mobile communication, providing considerable performance advantages over the 3G standard, and better coverage in rural areas due to the use of lower frequencies in the 800 MHz band and IPv6 support.

Scoopy+ with LTE has been successfully tested in Europe, the U.S. and Japan. LTE frequencies vary between these territories, so AETA produces different versions for each region. For optimum LTE performance, Scoopy+ can be specified with an internal module, or as an alternative, external USB LTE sticks can be fitted to existing Scoopy+ units. With an external USB stick, LTE capability can be used in conjunction with an internal HD Voice module.

For fast switching between mobile network providers, Scoopy+ can support internal and external mobile network devices in parallel. Adding an external USB LTE stick to any Scoopy+, in addition to its internal mobile network module, allows users to connect to two different providers, using the Scoopy+ menus to switch to the alternative network if one is congested or unavailable.

Further information on AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS and its products is available at www.aeta-audio.com.