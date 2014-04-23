AES 136th Convention Ready To Roll

BERLIN, GERMANY—The 136th Audio Engineering Society Convention starts this Saturday, April 26 running through Tuesday, April 29. When its doors open at the Estrel Hotel and Convention center in Berlin, the Convention will have plenty lined up for visitors, including a newly announced Keynote Speaker and an expansive Technical Program of presentations, discussion, and learning.



Wieslaw Woszczyk, an internationally recognized audio researcher and educator with expertise in emerging technology trends in audio will give the Keynote Address as part of the convention’s opening ceremonies, taking place Saturday, April 26, 13:15-14:15 (Estrel Hall A). The ceremonies will also feature remarks from AES President Sean Olive; AES Executive Director Bob Moses; Convention Co-chairs Sascha Spors and Umberto Zanghieri; and Awards Chair Jan Abildgaard Pedersen.



Woszczyk holds the James McGill Professor Research Chair position and a full professorship at McGill University; is the founding director of the Graduate Program in Sound Recording (1978); and is the founding director of the CIRMMT Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Music Media and Technology, an inter-university, inter-faculty, interdisciplinary research center established at McGill University in 2001. An AES member since 1976, Woszczyk is a Fellow of the Audio Engineering Society (1996) and the former Chair of its Technical Council (1996-2005), Governor (twice, in 1991-93 and 2008-10) and President (2006-07). He also served on the Review Board of the AES Journal. Woszczyk received the Board of Governors Award in 1991 and a group Citation Award in 2001 for “pioneering the technology enabling collaborative multichannel performance over the broadband Internet.”



Woszczyk notes, “The world of audio is entering a period of renaissance. We are experiencing an unprecedented range of technologies serving artists, producers, and listeners of music and sound. Little remains the same for long in the face of our relentless drive for new discoveries. I would like to present my perspective on the value of human interaction, collaboration and continuing education as a way forward in the quickly transforming world. We should be wary of trying to predict the future but make our best effort to live fully in the present, observing, exploring, and building relationships. Together, we can refine the course and purpose of our industry, we can venerate the gems of the past yet remain imaginative, open and ready for a fascinating future.”



The rest of the Convention has a lot in store for visitors, too. The Papers and Engineering Briefs sessions will showcase the work of more than 100 researchers on topics ranging from 3D Audio Rendering in 5.1 Surround Systems to Graphene Microphones. Workshops will bring panels of experts together to discuss a range of topics, such as eyes-free auditory interfaces for mobile devices, music production for film, and advances in loudspeaker design. Tutorials are providing a backgrounder on audio fundamentals, for seasoned professionals and young people alike. And of course, Special Events are fun, thought-provoking opportunities to see and hear industry legends.



The show also features the European premiere of Project Studio Expo (PSE), which will take place on Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27. DPA Microphones has been announced as the event sponsor. PSE, which has been a well-attended, acclaimed event at the last two AES Conventions in the United States, offers a venue for focusing on some of the most timely and relevant areas of interest facing today’s personal studio users. These comprehensive presentations cover topics of importance for all engineers and producers, and offer a level of detail as to be useful for anyone from beginner to pro.



Topics include Basic Microphone Technology; Professional Mixes from Your Project Studio – Common Mistakes, Immediate Solutions; Electronic Dance Music: Live Performance Mixing Techniques; The Business of Being in the Music Business; How Did They Get that Sound?; Advanced Vocal Editing; Mastering Engineering – The Link to Your Audience and more.



Hosted by notable industry engineers, educators, journalists and sponsors, the Project Studio Expo offers a unique chance to experience music production with top talent, tools and techniques. Admission is included with both free “Exhibits-Plus” and premium “All Access” registration options.