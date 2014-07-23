4K & More at Canon

Canon will be showcasing its entire line-up of broadcast solutions and technologies, including the recently announced CN7x17 KA S – the company’s first-ever cinema lens to feature a servo drive unit.

With growing consumer demand for Ultra High Definition content, there’s never been more focus on the industry to provide the equipment and services required to move professional broadcasting to the next generation, says Canon. To reflect this, visitors will be able to experience Canon’s full range of solutions as well as live demonstrations including 4K output from studio camera configurations and live colour grading enabled by its 4K reference monitors.

“We’ve already seen some dramatic shifts in the industry this year and Canon’s presence at IBC 2014 is a reflection of changing times,” said Kieran Magee, Marketing Director, Professional Imaging, Canon Europe. “The bar for quality content is rising every year. Canon is at the forefront of the creative industry, providing products and solutions that professionals need to craft outstanding content, whether in HD or 4K. Helping our customers to capture and tell stories has never been more important. The portfolio of products, and expertise, we’re displaying this year is a demonstration of the tools that they are using to set new standards every day.”

On stand, broadcast professionals will be able to get hands-on with over 100 lenses and a vast array of focal lengths and types, from ENG to cinema to EF lenses. In celebration of the continued success of Canon’s Cinema EOS System, the stand will also display the entire line-up of Canon’s X-series camcorders, providing visitors the opportunity to touch and try the recently-announced XF205 and XF200, as well as the company’s range of Cinema EOS products.

In addition to Canon’s on-stand experts, a selection of independent industry professionals will also be on-hand to present on an exciting array of topics, sharing their experiences of using Canon products and answering visitors’ questions.

Stand 11.E50