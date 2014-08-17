Wohler Provides Custom Monitoring Solution to France Télévisions

SAN FRANCISCO—Wohler Technologies announced that it has collaborated with local partner Audiopole and France Télévisions to provide a rapid solution for France Télévisions’ specific monitoring needs. Together, the three companies identified the additional audio monitoring functionality that France Télévisions desired from its existing AMP1-16M monitoring units, and, within a matter of weeks, the Wohler engineering team had created and delivered a software beta version for testing. Shortly thereafter, France Télévisions approved the software and ordered additional AMP1-16M units.



During live event broadcasts, France Televisions derives some audio from the microphones of commentators or talkback systems, which are as critical to monitor as the broadcast-to-air content. During a visit by Wohler’s regional representative and colleagues from partner Audiopole, France Télévisions requested a modification to its existing AMP1-16M units to enable a new monitoring workflow at the touch of a button. Wohler quickly stepped up to address this request, and the resulting functionality has become part of the latest firmware (version 4.0) for the AMP1-16M. Now France TV, France 24, and EuroNews all take advantage of this new monitoring approach.