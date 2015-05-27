Tata Sky Selects Ericsson

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN and MUMBAI—Ericsson announced that Tata Sky has tapped Ericsson for its AVP 4000 system encoder technology. Tata Sky has upgraded and expanded its direct-to-home platform to the AVP 4000 compression platform. The upgrade enables Tata Sky to increase channel selection.



Ericsson said it supported Tata Sky to launch the first commercial 4K video service in the subcontinent in March. Ericsson predicted that total mobile video traffic over the next six years (2015-20) will be more than 17 times that of the last six (2009-14).