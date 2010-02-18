Zaxcom to unveil QRX100 RF audio receiver at NAB Show

At the 2010 NAB Show April 12-15 in Las Vegas, Zaxcom will unveil the QRX100 four-channel RF audio receiver.

The QRX100 inputs four channels of audio from up to two Zaxcom stereo or mono digital transmitters to take advantage of cameras that record four or more discrete audio channels. The QRX100 then will output received audio channels as both analog and AES digital formats with audio quality that can only be matched by a hard-wired system.

This unique interface allows broadcasters to record all channels from four-channel ENG cameras quickly and easily. The QRX100 also doubles as a timecode receiver, with an optional video sync/SMPTE timecode output and an optional integrated IFB transmitter.

See Zaxcom at NAB Show booth C154.