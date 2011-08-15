WORK Microwave to Show DVB-S2 Modulator at IBC Show
AMSTERDAM: At IBC, WORK Microwave will introduce the company’s latest, new-generation DVB-S/S2 modulator featuring multistream technology. The high-speed modulator with up to six multistream inputs, 50–180MHz, and/or L-Band output (950–2150MHz) is ideal for fixed satellite ground stations as well as for SNG vehicles, flyaways, or any other mobile or portable applications. The product supports DVB-S2 transmissions in variable coding and modulation (VCM) mode to ensure the highest transmission throughput at all times.
WORK will also display the SK-IP DVB-S2 IP-modem. Designed for high-speed network layer two and layer three operation, the device uses Generic Stream Encapsulation (GSE) according to TS 102 606 and boasts a multichannel ACM system (OptiACM) to support full integration of ACM capabilities in point-to-point and point-to-multipoint satellite network links. The combination of these two core features provides optimized data throughput.
WORK will be in Stand 4.B63.
