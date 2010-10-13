Vimsoft features VimBiz enhancements at HD World
At HD World Vimsoft featured the latest enhancements to its VimBiz engineering and operations application suite. Vimsoft demonstrated best practices in managing broadcast asset lifecycles, engineering projects, service and maintenance, stockroom parts and consumables, and purchasing, authorization and order cycles.
In addition, Vimsoft highlighted the benefits of integrating engineering modules with operations modules, such as rentals, discrepancies and scheduling.
