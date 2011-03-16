VDS announces Watercooler

VDS has introduced Watercooler, an automated social media tool for TV. With Watercooler, broadcasters can easily engage viewers and create additional revenue opportunities. Watercooler incorporates exact timing information from station automation, enabling synchronized tweets or Facebook posts throughout the broadcast, engaging viewers with program-centric information. Watercooler uses the complete program schedule on a per-channel basis, including the true start time, which is different than the scheduled start time. Segment durations, time code markers and any other associated metadata can be referenced as information.