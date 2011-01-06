Utah Scientific opens training facility in Italy
Utah Scientific has announced the opening of a training and support facility in Milan, Italy, to enhance its European and regional customer service.
The new training and support center, which opened in November, features a complete setup of Utah Scientific routing and master control products available to customers and potential customers for demonstration, testing, training and service. In addition, three Utah Scientific-certified support engineers are available onsite to provide customer support throughout the region.
