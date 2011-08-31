Universal Electronics to demonstrate remote control technologies
At IBC2011, Universal Electronics will introduce an interactive demonstration of its programmable remote control technologies that provide a detailed look at the changing nature of a remote control's relationship with content and platforms.
The demonstration will include:
• Multiple remote control platforms with different functionality sets, such as Infinity, which features an integrated QWERTY keyboard, a capacitive touchpad for easy scrolling and navigation, and simple multiple-device setup.
• Support for multiple connectivity options, such as traditional infrared and RF.
• Effortless device setup via UEI QuickSet technology.
• Nevo for Smart Devices, which is an embedded, universal control solution for tablets and smartphones.
• Universal Remote Control API (UAPI), a turnkey, extensible unified control framework that provides OEMs and operators a risk-free path to innovation.
See Universal Electronics at IBC2011 Stand 1.C41.
