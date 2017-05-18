Troll Systems Rolls Out DMR Series Receivers

VALENCIA, CALIF.—Troll Systems recently debuted its DMR series of receivers that combines a multi-channel microwave receiver with a remote site diversity antenna controller. DMR provides a two to eight channel diversity receiver for remote ENG or law enforcement antenna sites, with the DMR processor able to perform video decryption, encryption, video and audio decoding for local monitoring and secure IP transport to remote control centers.

DMR features a front panel touchscreen for live video and audio preview, control and monitoring of antennas, transmission, test and signal diagnostics. It can also view video locally via HDMI, Ethernet or composite. DMR receivers incorporate Maximum-Ratio Combining and packet switching to “knit together” signals from different antenna panels for 360-degree coverage.

DMR6000 receivers can be daisy chained together to receive multiple RF signal sources on different channels simultaneously. The DMR6000 also interfaces directly to all Troll Systems antennas.

DMR receivers operate on a Linux system by also feature an Ethernet compatible platform for delivering encrypted HD video and data over IP.