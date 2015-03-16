Thomson Video Networks to Debut Next-Gen Video Delivery at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Thomson Video Networks will debut Behind Every Screen, a unified video delivery infrastructure that mixes on-premises and cloud-based resources to support broadcast and OTT streaming of SD, HD and Ultra HD (UHD) content on every screen. This new architecture leverages the company’s compression solutions to provide encoding of high value content and high-density compression of long tail content.

Behind Every Screen encompasses the Mediaflex Suite, which spans monitoring, configuring and dynamically changing channel lineups for both broadcast and multi-screen services. It also includes: the Vibe VS7000 cloud-enabled multi-screen encoding system, Vibe EM4000 eight-channel SD/HD premium encoder featuring new SD MPEG-2 to HD MPEG-4 switching, Vibe CP6000, with eight HD channels per 1RU chassis and a modular implementation of leading MPEG-4 contribution codecs.

The solution also includes: the Vibe XT1000 Xtream Transcoder, a new video transcoder for OTT, cable and telco applications for the rapid, cost-effective launch of new services and the Fuze-1 playout infrastructure for channel origination and manipulation.

Fuze-1 offers: linear TV channel playout, ad insertion, branding, time-shifting, disaster recovery and EAS insertion. Thomson Video Networks will also unveil its new live Ultra HD HEVC real-time encoding solution designed for an optimal video experience.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Thomson Video Networks will be in booth SU2610. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com