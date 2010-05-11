Tennessee station offers Baron Services SAF-T-Net

WJHL-TV/11 Connects, the CBS affiliate in Johnson City, TN, has obtained 2000 subscribers in it first week of offering Baron Services’ SAF-T-Net.

The second broadcast station in the country to implement Baron’s SAF-T-Net technology, WJHL can alert viewers via text or e-mail notifications of severe weather threats, typically before the first warning is issued anywhere across the Tri-Cities region.

Packed with sophisticated processing, which focuses on the most dangerous part of the storm, SAF-T-Net enables WJHL’s meteorologists to alert viewers of the potential for severe weather up to 15 minutes before the storm hits. Using Baron’s storm-tracking technologies, SAF-T-Net sends weather alerts for strong winds, hail and tornadoes to cell phones, smart phones and e-mail accounts.