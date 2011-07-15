Telestream unveils Vantage products

Telestream has released three new enterprise-class system management products in the Vantage video workflow family: Vantage Enterprise Control, Vantage Master Control and Vantage Team Management.

Telestream also has announced the release of Vantage 3.0, which adds support for a number of new video and audio formats, wrappers and systems, and new video workflow design and automation features.

Vantage server-based software products automate content ingest, transcoding, video file interoperability, video production workflows and multichannel distribution for content owners, creators, broadcast, cable and new media companies.

Vantage Enterprise System Management products, Vantage Enterprise Control and Vantage Master Control provide scalability, predictability and resiliency for large-scale and mission-critical file-based video workflow environments.