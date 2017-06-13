Telestream Lightspeed Live Capture 2.0 Digitizes Tape

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. – Telestream announced version 2.0 of Lightspeed Live Capture, its multichannel video capture and processing system. Lightspeed Live Capture 2.0 simplifies the process of converting existing tape libraries to file-based formats.



With decades of content sitting in tape archives, there is growing concern regarding the longevity of magnetically recorded tapes. With perfect storage conditions, tapes can last for decades, but with heat and humidity, and less than ideal conditions, magnetic tape longevity can suffer. Transferring master tapes to a file-based format also makes them easily accessible and a potential source of new revenue.



Designed to provide the fastest possible tape ingest workflows, Lightspeed Live Capture now supports high-density log and capture, with the ability to control and digitize four tape decks at once from a single system. Lightspeed Live Capture is a 1RU appliance capable of capturing four channels of HD-SDI or one channel of 4K/UHD into any video format required at frame rates up to 60 fps. Its multi-tenant design enables one operator to control four channels, or four operators to each control a single channel.



Lightspeed Live Capture can be used as a standalone device or part of a complete Vantage ecosystem. Vantage enables automated capture, editing, transcoding, copying, and more, while Vantage Open Workflows allows these processes to start early, even as files are being captured. Lightspeed Live Capture would also function as an integral part of an enterprise live-to-VOD workflow that includes Lightspeed Live Stream and Vantage.



Telestream’s Vidchecker application can be used to verify video and audio quality, plus legality and correctness for a complete archival workflow. Vidchecker can run directly on the Lightspeed Live server with Live Capture.