Telecast Fiber Systems Announces Cobra 2DT Fiber Optic Interface

Telecast Fiber Systems has announced the launch of the Cobra™ 2DT, a fiber optic camera interface for Sony's new digital HD triaxial camera chains.

As the latest addition to Telecast Fiber Systems' patented Cobra line of triax-to-fiber camera extension systems, the Cobra 2DT gives users of Sony HXC-100K and HSC-300K cameras powerful, distance-spanning fiber optic connectivity for the link between the camera and its camera control unit (CCU).

Targeted to university and OB sports productions, the Cobra 2DT transceiver is ideal for situations in which the distance between the camera and its CCU makes copper triax cable unfeasible; one example is camera signals that must be transported from the camera sites at a university sports venue to a master control facility across the campus.

Like the other members of the Cobra family, the Cobra 2DT converts triaxial camera signals to fiber optics for transport across long distances or in precabled facilities. The Cobra 2DT provides all two-way camera/control signals for Sony HXC-100K and HSC-300K camera chains, including component program video; return video and genlock; audio, intercom, and IFB; and camera control data and tally.

The Cobra 2DT is available in a compact, robust, and weather resistant mussel shell-style enclosure. The Cobra 2DT base unit is powered from the camera chain's CCU, while the Cobra 2DT camera unit is powered by a 100-240 VAC power adapter, which the base unit is powered from the camera chain's CCU. Two of the base units can be configured into a single 1RU rack mountable enclosure. The system supports ST-type connectors, OpticalCON connectors, or MX connectors to ensure robust and trouble-free links.

The Cobra 2DT will be among several new Telecast Fiber Systems innovations for fiber optic transport on display in the company's booth at the 2012 NAB Show, C8925.