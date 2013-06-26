Stay Online offers custom molded power cords

Stay Online now offers customer molded power cords. The cords are manufactured in-house in North Carolina and qualify as "Made in the USA."

All of Stay Online's custom molded power cords are both UL- and cUL-approved and compliant with GSA Schedules and the Trade Agreement Act (TAA). The cords can be designed in real time, 24/7, using the online configurator tool and can be ordered at any time with no minimum order. Turnaround time for custom molded power cords can be as little as three days.