Sony Upgrades PTZ Cameras to Enhance AR, VR Capabilities

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony has announced it is upgrading its BRC remote PTZ cameras with a new firmware release offering a set of features supporting the company’s ongoing efforts to help video producers remain safe and healthy while working from a distance.

The V2.1 firmware release for the BRC-X1000/1, BRC-X1000/WPW and BRC-H800/1, BRC-H800/WPW allows producers and operators to simplify their VR and AR production workflows, the company said.

The firmware update enables the BRC cameras to output tracking data over IP, using the Free-D protocol, making it possible for the cameras to feed pan, tilt, zoom, focus, iris and positioning data in real time.

This capability eliminates the need for additional tracking devices and systems, making VR and AR productions simpler and less costly. It also will make it easier to incorporate VR and AR into live content for applications like set and scenery expansion, live animation, e-sports and graphic overlays.

The Free-D protocol is an industry standard supported by major AR/VR solutions providers. The BRC-X1000 and BRC-H800 currently are under verification with The Future Group (Pixotope), Reckeen, Vizrt and Zero Density. There are plans to support integration with other companies implementing Free-D data.

The firmware update also improves the pan/tilt/zoom operation of the BRC-X1000 and BRC-H800.

A reduced minimum speed allows the cameras to track an object more accurately on the set and facilitate shot framing. Output is more realistic and smoother, even with non-professional operators.

Additionally, the upgrade enables the cameras to focus as soon as the preset is recalled and supports control when using a physical remote controller.